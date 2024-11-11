At this point, if you're a college football fan, you know who Connor Stalions is. He was a Michigan football staff member, and he was the person behind the sign-stealing investigation that dominated headlines during the 2023 season. Stalions resigned after the investigation began, and he has gotten into high school coaching this year. In fact, he is now coaching at Belleville High School, home to the nation's top 2025 prospect and Michigan target Bryce Underwood.

Bryce Underwood is the quarterback at Belleville High School and he is the top player in the 2025 class. He has been committed to LSU since January, but the Michigan football team is making a late push to flip him. The Wolverines reportedly offered Underwood a massive NIL package, and now a former staff member works with the star QB at Belleville High School as Connor Stalions is on the staff.

“NEW: Connor Stalions is now coaching LSU Five-Star Plus+ QB commit Bryce Underwood at Belleville High School for the playoffs,” On3 said in a post. “Stalions joins his second HSFB staff of the season after serving as Mumford's DC/interim head coach.”

Bryce Underwood is the top overall recruit in the 2025 class. He is obviously also the top QB and the top player in the state of Michigan as well. He currently attends Belleville High School in Belleville, Michigan where Stalions is now coaching. Here is what 247 Sports‘ Andrew Ivins said about Underwood in his scouting report:

“Potential franchise signal caller with the ideal blend of size, arm talent and athleticism,” Ivins wrote. “Exhibited no shortage of field command midway through senior season, which makes sense given resume: over 48 career starts and upwards of 165 touchdowns accounted for. Those numbers are amplified even more by the fact that he’s extremely young for the grade and won’t turn 20 years old until his third year of college. Has continued to improve as a passer and has gotten much more in tune with his mechanics. However, the biggest revelation in his final prep campaign has been his ability to move the chains with his legs as he builds speed and dodges defenders as an open-field runner with a frame that’s north of 6-foot-3 and pushing 215 pounds. Displays excellent pocket awareness for his age and isn’t one that panics as pressure builds. Does best to stay on schedule and hit his marks with authority, showing the ability to not only challenge tight coverage windows with velocity over the middle, but also throw with both touch and anticipation to the second and third levels. Projects as a multi-year impact player for a College Football Playoff contender that has a chance to eventually emerge as a first-round pick in the NFL Draft with his tools. Might need a semester or two to find his footing, but ability to hunt big plays and distribute on the move could be hard to keep off the field even if he’s still learning how to dissect complex defenses.”

We'll see if Connor Stalions can help sway Bryce Underwood to Michigan, but regardless, this is a bizarre development in his recruitment.