The Michigan football team stayed hot on the recruiting trail on Friday as they flipped three-star wide receiver Jamar Browder from NC State. The Wolverines have landed a few targets lately and they are hoping that this momentum continues through the end of the 2025 cycle as there are still a few guys that they are going after. Browder has been committed to NC State since June, but he is now a Wolverine.

“BREAKING 2025 WR Jamar Browder has flipped his commitment from NC State to Michigan,” On3 Recruits said in a post.

Jamar Browder is a three-star recruit according to 247 Sports. He is the #800 prospect in the 2025 class, the #120 WR and the #105 player in the state of Florida. Browder currently attends Santaluces Community High School in Lake Worth, Florida. Here is his 247 scouting report:

“Also plays basketball. Averaged 5.2 ppg and 5.1 rpg as a 10th grader.2023: Caught 39 passes for 730 yards and 14 TD as a junior. Helped Santaluces make regional semifinals of Florida’s 4M playoffs. 2022: Finished sophomore campaign with 18 catches for 406 yards and 5 TD.”

When people see that Browder is the #800 prospect in the 2025 class, they tend to shrug him off a little hit. However, his 6'4″ frame is a great trait for a WR, and the Michigan football team has developed numerous three-stars in recent years into NFL talent. Wolverines fans should be very excited about Browder.

Michigan currently has the #11 recruiting class in the country, and the fourth best class in the Big Ten. They have landed commitments from one five-star, 12 four-stars and six three-stars.

This ranking can definitely improve as there are some players that Michigan is still hoping to land. The most notable of those players is the top recruit in the country, quarterback Bryce Underwood. Underwood currently attends Belleville High School just 30 minutes away from Ann Arbor, but he is committed to LSU. However, the Wolverines recently offered him a huge NIL package, and there is a lot of current buzz about a potential flip.

Year one on the field hasn't been great for Sherrone Moore at Michigan, but he is doing a good job of getting recruits to Ann Arbor.