Sour grapes or legitimate concerns? Why are Big Ten coaches so low on Michigan versus Alabama?

Despite their standing as the #1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, the Michigan Wolverines do not seem to be seen in such high regard by the public. Though they aren't quite an underdog in the Rose Bowl versus Alabama, the Wolverines are barely favored and most analysts are taking the Crimson Tide to move onto the championship game. Now how much of this is unconscious pushback because of the sign-stealing scandal that cost Jim Harbaugh the final three games of the regular season is unclear, but a recent story on The Athletic indicates that most Big Ten coaches see plenty of issues on-field for the Wolverines.

One of the main concerns that opposing coaches see for Michigan is J.J. McCarthy's less-than-stellar play down the stretch of the season.

“I don’t know what’s causing him to be hesitant and not as decisive as he was earlier,” said a Big Ten head coach who played Michigan shared with Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. “He seems out of sync lately.”

In the final four games of the season — three during Jim Harbaugh's suspension and the Big Ten Championship Game — J.J. McCarthy threw for only 124 yards per game and just one touchdown. Was this a case of offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore knowing that the Wolverines could get by with the run game? Is McCarthy injured? “I’ve heard he’s been banged up since the Penn State game,” said a Big Ten head coach. Either way, the general consensus is Michigan can't afford to be one-dimensional against the Crimson Tide.

“I think Alabama is way more talented,” another Big Ten coach told Feldman. “Michigan’s offense is not dynamic enough at the skill positions. Alabama’s gonna get heavy-handed with them. If Alabama can stop the run, Michigan has no chance. None.”

Few teams all year have been able to limit Michigan's attack on the ground, but against Alabama, some Big Ten coaches see the Crimson Tide being able to give Blake Corum and co. some problems.

“They’re not as good as they were up front last year,” according to a defensive analyst.

“I think Alabama will give them trouble with their front,” a Big Ten head coach added.

“Blake doesn’t look like he did last year,” another defensive analyst shared. “He doesn’t have the juice. He’s getting chased down.”

“I think it’s the same old thing with Michigan,” said a Big Ten secondary coach. “They’re extremely talented, but if someone can hold up up front with them, I think they’re just too one-dimensional.”

On the other side of the ball, where basically nobody has voiced concerns about Michigan's defense all season long, one Big Ten head coach sees Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe giving the Wolverines D trouble.

“If Milroe plays like he has lately, I think that’ll be too much for Michigan. There’s nobody like him in the Big Ten. (Alabama) has figured out how to use him, and that’s scary.”

Milroe's play has been inspired over the back half of the season, but Michigan's defense will be the best unit he's faced all season. On the flip side, Michigan hasn't had to deal with a quarterback with Jalen Milroe's athleticism all year long.

No matter how you look at it or who you're rooting for, both College Football Playoff semi-final matchups are plenty intriguing.