Alabama football quarterback Jalen Milroe does not mind his recent perceived snub from Heisman Trophy candidacy.

On Saturday, Alabama football quarterback Jalen Milroe and his Crimson Tide earned arguably the most impressive win over the college football season when they defeated the number one ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game. Although Milroe didn't have his most accurate game from a passing standpoint, he and the Tide offense still faired better than most against the Georgia defense, earning a controversial trip to the College Football Playoff next month in the process.

Earlier this week, the finalists for the annual Heisman Trophy were announced, and many were surprised that Jalen Milroe's name was not on the list due to his strong performance this season. However, Milroe himself seems like he couldn't care less about the perceived snub.

“Not at all, I don’t mind that,” said Milroe, per The Next Round on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “I’d rather win a National Championship, that means more to me. Any team accolade, anything for the team that we can all gain success on…that means more to me…”

Alabama football will certainly have a great chance to fulfill Milroe's goal and win a National Championship, especially considering that their toughest test of the season in Georgia is already behind them.

Up next for the Crimson Tide is the Rose Bowl Game, which will take place against Michigan football on New York's Day in Southern California.

While Michigan certainly has a strong defensive unit in its own right, it's usually not the wisest decision to bet against Alabama in big-game situations.