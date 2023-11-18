Michigan football decided to not fight the Big Ten's suspension of Jim Harbaugh after two major findings...

Michigan football was prepared to fight the Big Ten after they suspended head coach Jim Harbaugh for the sign-stealing scandal that is currently being investigated. But, Harbaugh and the Wolverines ultimately accepted the punishments due to two major findings.

Per sources close to ESPN, a university booster reportedly funded the alleged sign-stealing that was led by former staffer Connor Stalions, who was fired a few weeks ago. Also, linebacker Chris Partridge, who was let go on Friday, tampered with the current investigation. That's why Michigan parted ways with him.

For what it's worth, the investigation has barely begun and the program is reportedly prepared to face serious punishment from the NCAA if Harbaugh truly didn't know anything about the scandal that was happening. There's still no evidence the HC was aware of the sign-stealing.

Harbaugh was not on the sidelines last Saturday when Michigan football beat Penn State in Happy Valley, keeping their unbeaten record intact. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore broke down in his post-game interview and passionately expressed his love for Coach Harbaugh. Michigan had something to prove in that game against a rival and they certainly made their presence felt, running all over the Nittany Lions defense.

This entire situation is very messy but for the time being, Harbaugh will only miss the next two contests against Ohio State and Maryland. It remains to be seen if the Wolverines will face any more repercussions soon. If so, that would certainly hurt considering they're a perfect 10-0 and a legitimate favorite to win a national championship.