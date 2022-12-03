By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The Michigan Spartans are well on their way to the College Football Playoffs, but they lost one of their best players in the process. Blake Corum, the team’s star running back, has now been ruled out for the rest of the season due to an injury. It’s a brutal blow to a team that has found a lot of success this season.

Despite this brutal end to his season, Blake Corum is still keeping his head high. The star running back posted a message on Twitter to the Michigan football fans.

“Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers, surgery was a success! I believe God does everything for a reason and this is just a obstacle I have to overcome along my journey. Even though I won’t be at game today I will be there in spirit and best believe my guys are ready〽️”

Blake Corum recently underwent surgery after suffering a leg injury a couple of weeks ago. The running back tried to play through the injury last week, but he was eventually taken out the game. Afterwards, the Michigan football team ruled him out for the season in order to protect him from further destroying his knee.

Standing at 12-0 for the season, Michigan should be favored to lock up a spot in the College Football Playoffs at this point. Even if they lose against Purdue on Saturday, they will only have one loss to their name. That should at least guarantee them a spot in the playoffs.