The New York Yankees made an early trade deadline move Friday, picking up third baseman Ryan McMahon. But the Bombers have many more holes to fill, as they fall behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East race. With the third base question answered, where is Brian Cashman looking now? The Athletic's Brendan Kuty reports that the Yankees want pitching before the MLB trade deadline, and it might cost them Ben Rice.

“I'm told the Yankees' priority is (and has been) pitching, and that they have been willing to listen on some of their younger/bigger names, especially catchers, including Ben Rice, Rafael Flores, and Jesus Rodriguez,” Kuty reported.

The Yankees' starting rotation has been ravaged by injuries this season. It started with Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil getting hurt in spring training. Cole is out for the year, and Gil is at his rehab assignment. Ryan Yarbrough came in and saved the day for a bit, but he has not pitched since June 18. Clarke Schmidt is likely out until 2027 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

While Cam Schlittler has been great in his two MLB starts, the Yankees need a reliable playoff starter. It may cost them Schlittler in what is forecasted to be a seller's market. If a new pitcher has years of control and can help replace Schmidt temporarily, it may be their only choice.

The Yankees could also use a bullpen arm. Their bullpen has been taxed with all of the injuries to the rotation. Plus, Fernando Cruz and Mark Leiter Jr are injured. The Pittsburgh Pirates could be selling Mitch Keller and David Bednar at the MLB trade deadline, which would help New York immensely. But the Buccos should drive a hard bargain with the desperate Yanks, potentially asking for Spencer Jones or Ben Rice.

What is next for the Yankees before the July 31 trade deadline?