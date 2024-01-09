Jim Harbaugh finally catches up to his dad and brother

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh just continued a family tradition.

On Monday, Harbaugh became the latest member of his family to lead a team to a title.

“I can now sit at the big person’s table in the family!” Harbaugh said, via The Athletic's Tess DeMeyer. “My dad, Jack Harbaugh won a national championship, and my brother won a Super Bowl. It’s good to be at the big person’s table from now on.”

In a household of football coaches, winning a championship would surely be the key to bragging rights. And due to Michigan football's Monday night demolition of Washington football for the National Championship, Jim Harbaugh now has something new to bring up during family dinners.

His brother John currently coaches the Baltimore Ravens and is well known by many for being the mastermind on the sidelines when the Ravens were victorious in the 2013 Super Bowl. Interestingly, Jim was the head coach for the San Francisco 49ers at that time, the losing team in the said Super Bowl.

Jim and John's father, Jack Harbaugh, coached Western Kentucky back in the day. In 2002, he led the school to a Division I-AA national title (now known as the NCAA Division I Football Championship for FCS schools).

It's better late than never, as the saying goes. While Jim might have taken some time before catching up to his father and brother, his feat is definitely something to be proud of. Michigan football just finished their 2023 season with a clean 15-0 record, collecting wins against multiple powerhouse schools, including longtime rivals Ohio State.

Safe to say, it's surely all smiles and cheers inside the Harbaugh household at the moment.