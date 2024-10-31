The Michigan football team lost a commitment from four-star quarterback Carter Smith on Monday night, and now the chatter surrounding Bryce Underwood to the Wolverines has gotten even louder. Carter had been committed to Michigan for awhile and he seemed all in on the Wolverines. His decommitment has fans thinking that Underwood could soon be making a similar move at LSU.

Bryce Underwood is the top overall recruit in the 2025 class and he has been committed to LSU for awhile. It didn’t seem like the Michigan football team had a chance with Underwood, but some recent developments in the NIL world have reportedly changed things.

Michigan recently offered Underwood an NIL package that can match what he will get at LSU. Now, the previous QB commit in Michigan’s 2025 class is looking elsewhere. Is it because of Underwood?

To make things even more interesting, one of Underwood’s teammates at Belleville High School posted a mouth zipped emoji on social media right around the time that Carter Smith announced his decommitment. The tweet wasn’t up for long before it was deleted. It seems like the rumors were true. Michigan might just have a real chance here.

Bryce Underwood is the top overall recruit in the 2025 class. He is obviously also the top QB and the top player in the state of Michigan as well. He currently attends Belleville High School in Belleville, Michigan. Here is what 247 Sports' Andrew Ivins said about Underwood in his scouting report:

“Potential franchise signal caller with the ideal blend of size, arm talent and athleticism,” Ivins wrote. “Exhibited no shortage of field command midway through senior season, which makes sense given resume: over 48 career starts and upwards of 165 touchdowns accounted for. Those numbers are amplified even more by the fact that he’s extremely young for the grade and won’t turn 20 years old until his third year of college. Has continued to improve as a passer and has gotten much more in tune with his mechanics. However, the biggest revelation in his final prep campaign has been his ability to move the chains with his legs as he builds speed and dodges defenders as an open-field runner with a frame that’s north of 6-foot-3 and pushing 215 pounds. Displays excellent pocket awareness for his age and isn’t one that panics as pressure builds. Does best to stay on schedule and hit his marks with authority, showing the ability to not only challenge tight coverage windows with velocity over the middle, but also throw with both touch and anticipation to the second and third levels. Projects as a multi-year impact player for a College Football Playoff contender that has a chance to eventually emerge as a first-round pick in the NFL Draft with his tools. Might need a semester or two to find his footing, but ability to hunt big plays and distribute on the move could be hard to keep off the field even if he’s still learning how to dissect complex defenses.”

Year one on the field hasn’t been great for Sherrone Moore, but if he lands a commitment from Underwood, all will be forgiven.