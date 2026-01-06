The Florida State football team is trying to rebuild. The Seminoles missed a bowl game in 2025 for the second consecutive season. As a result, the Seminoles are searching for talent in the transfer portal.

Florida State is getting the commitment of Auburn transfer quarterback Ashton Daniels, per On3. Daniels totaled 1,077 yards in the 2025 season. He has one year of eligibility left.

Auburn lost three quarterbacks this offseason to the transfer portal. Daniels went in the portal, as well as Jackson Arnold and Deuce Knight. Auburn chose to move on from head coach Hugh Freeze during the 2025 season. The Tigers hired Alex Golesh to replace Freeze.

Florida State finished the 2025 campaign with a disappointing 5-7 record.

Florida State has major expectations for the 2026 season

The Seminoles are led by head coach Mike Norvell, who is on the hot seat entering 2026. Florida State football has had two consecutive losing seasons, which is unacceptable to the fan base.

Article Continues Below

Norvell and his squad opened the 2025 season with a big win over Alabama. That victory was a promising start to the campaign, but things soon floundered. Florida State football finished just 2-6 in the ACC this year.

The school's leadership is standing by Norvell.

“Well, it’s Coach Norvell [who has final say]. Coach Norvell has HC next to his name. We’re all here to make sure we make the best decisions for Florida State University football under his guidance. It’s our job that he has all the information to make a proper decision for that,” Florida State's general manager of player personnel John Garrett said, per Tomahawk Nation.

Garrett is new to the program this coming season, as he was added in the mix in the general manager role.

“This is a transformational step for Florida State Football,” school athletic director Michael Alford said in a statement, per ESPN. “The college game has fundamentally changed, and elite programs must operate with the same discipline, structure, and clarity of roles as professional organizations. John Garrett brings a proven background in roster management, player evaluation, and operational leadership that will allow our coaches to focus on coaching while ensuring we are building our roster in a smart, sustainable, and competitive way.”

Florida State's 2026 season starts with a game against New Mexico State.