There have been a lot of recent rumors about the Michigan football team making a push for the top recruit in the 2025 class, Bryce Underwood. Underwood is from Belleville, MI, about 30 minutes away from Ann Arbor. However, he has been committed to LSU since January. There have been some rumblings about some recent NIL developments, and it's looking like the chatter was true.

“As National Signing Day approaches, multiple sources tell On3 that the Wolverines reconnected with the family in the last three weeks and have offered a competitive NIL package on par with what LSU has presented,” A report from On3 said. “As the nation’s No. 1 recruit and playing the high-value position of quarterback, Underwood is expected to land one of the highest salaries of any recruit in the 2025 cycle.”

According to the report, the Michigan football NIL operation is looking better than it ever has, and Michigan alum and Barstool founder Dave Portnoy is someone that is trying to help. He has made it very clear on social media that he wants to help Michigan land elite talent, and it looks like he is trying his best.

“As The Wolverine’s Chris Balas reported last Friday, boosters are stepping up for Michigan including Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy,” The report said. “Sources tell On3 that this is the most well-funded Michigan NIL operation since the NIL Era began in July 2021.”

In today's era of college football, things are different. Money isn't everything for these players, but it certainly has a huge effect on their college decision.

“We try to put the cash in the back of the whole situation because whatever his dreams are, we want him to live those out,” Bryce Underwood’s father said back in June. “The money is going to come when he’s just living his dreams. I don’t want to get it twisted, money is a huge deal. At the same time again, man, it’s about Bryce being able to turn his dreams into goals. So whatever field he goes in football, sports, man, I’m great with it as long as long as he’s happy.”

Bryce Underwood recruiting profile

Landing Bryce Underwood is exactly what Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore needs after what has been a tough first year. Underwood is the top overall recruit in the 2025 class. He is obviously also the top QB and the top player in the state of Michigan as well. He currently attends Belleville High School in Belleville, Michigan. Here is what 247 Sports' Andrew Ivins said about Underwood in his scouting report:

“Potential franchise signal caller with the ideal blend of size, arm talent and athleticism,” Ivins wrote. “Exhibited no shortage of field command midway through senior season, which makes sense given resume: over 48 career starts and upwards of 165 touchdowns accounted for. Those numbers are amplified even more by the fact that he’s extremely young for the grade and won’t turn 20 years old until his third year of college. Has continued to improve as a passer and has gotten much more in tune with his mechanics. However, the biggest revelation in his final prep campaign has been his ability to move the chains with his legs as he builds speed and dodges defenders as an open-field runner with a frame that’s north of 6-foot-3 and pushing 215 pounds. Displays excellent pocket awareness for his age and isn’t one that panics as pressure builds. Does best to stay on schedule and hit his marks with authority, showing the ability to not only challenge tight coverage windows with velocity over the middle, but also throw with both touch and anticipation to the second and third levels. Projects as a multi-year impact player for a College Football Playoff contender that has a chance to eventually emerge as a first-round pick in the NFL Draft with his tools. Might need a semester or two to find his footing, but ability to hunt big plays and distribute on the move could be hard to keep off the field even if he’s still learning how to dissect complex defenses.”

It seems like Michigan has a real chance here, and landing Bryce Underwood would be the cherry on top of what is already a good 2025 class.