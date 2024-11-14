The Michigan football team is reportedly prepared to offer 2025 five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood over $10 million in NIL money if he comes to play for the Wolverines. Underwood has been committed to LSU since January, but Michigan is making a late push to flip the star QB. The news of this massive NIL offer dropped on Thursday morning, and Underwood posted an interesting photo shortly after.

Bryce Underwood posted a photo of Phillip Wright III. Wright is another recruit in the 2025 class who was committed to Michigan, but then he flipped to LSU. Wright is from Louisiana, so he will be staying in his home state.

Did Underwood post this to say that he is loyal to LSU? Or maybe that he will pull off the same move as Wright: originally committing to a far away school only to flip back to his home state. Who knows.

Bryce Underwood is the top overall recruit in the 2025 class. He is obviously also the top QB and the top player in the state of Michigan as well. Underwood currently attends Belleville High School in Belleville, Michigan. Here is what 247 Sports' Andrew Ivins said about Underwood in his scouting report:

“Potential franchise signal caller with the ideal blend of size, arm talent and athleticism,” Ivins wrote. “Exhibited no shortage of field command midway through senior season, which makes sense given resume: over 48 career starts and upwards of 165 touchdowns accounted for. Those numbers are amplified even more by the fact that he’s extremely young for the grade and won’t turn 20 years old until his third year of college. Has continued to improve as a passer and has gotten much more in tune with his mechanics. However, the biggest revelation in his final prep campaign has been his ability to move the chains with his legs as he builds speed and dodges defenders as an open-field runner with a frame that’s north of 6-foot-3 and pushing 215 pounds. Displays excellent pocket awareness for his age and isn’t one that panics as pressure builds. Does best to stay on schedule and hit his marks with authority, showing the ability to not only challenge tight coverage windows with velocity over the middle, but also throw with both touch and anticipation to the second and third levels. Projects as a multi-year impact player for a College Football Playoff contender that has a chance to eventually emerge as a first-round pick in the NFL Draft with his tools. Might need a semester or two to find his footing, but ability to hunt big plays and distribute on the move could be hard to keep off the field even if he’s still learning how to dissect complex defenses.”

Who knows whether or not this offer will sway Bryce Underwood, but the Michigan football team is going all in to try to land this prized recruit.