The Michigan football team is continuing their push for LSU commit Bryce Underwood as they are now prepared to up their offer to the five-star quarterback. Originally, people were expecting Underwood to land an NIL deal that would make him around $5 million during his time in college. Now, Michigan is reportedly ready to offer him $10.5 million over four years.

“Michigan is prepared to offer LSU 5-star QB commit Bryce Underwood $10.5M over four years, according to @TheWolverineOn3,” On3 NIL said in a post.

Bryce Underwood is the top overall recruit in the 2025 class. He is obviously also the top QB and the top player in the state of Michigan as well. He currently attends Belleville High School in Belleville, Michigan. Here is what 247 Sports‘ Andrew Ivins said about Underwood in his scouting report:

“Potential franchise signal caller with the ideal blend of size, arm talent and athleticism,” Ivins wrote. “Exhibited no shortage of field command midway through senior season, which makes sense given resume: over 48 career starts and upwards of 165 touchdowns accounted for. Those numbers are amplified even more by the fact that he’s extremely young for the grade and won’t turn 20 years old until his third year of college. Has continued to improve as a passer and has gotten much more in tune with his mechanics. However, the biggest revelation in his final prep campaign has been his ability to move the chains with his legs as he builds speed and dodges defenders as an open-field runner with a frame that’s north of 6-foot-3 and pushing 215 pounds. Displays excellent pocket awareness for his age and isn’t one that panics as pressure builds. Does best to stay on schedule and hit his marks with authority, showing the ability to not only challenge tight coverage windows with velocity over the middle, but also throw with both touch and anticipation to the second and third levels. Projects as a multi-year impact player for a College Football Playoff contender that has a chance to eventually emerge as a first-round pick in the NFL Draft with his tools. Might need a semester or two to find his footing, but ability to hunt big plays and distribute on the move could be hard to keep off the field even if he’s still learning how to dissect complex defenses.”

Underwood attends high school just outside of Ann Arbor, but the Michigan football team has a lot of work to do to keep him home. Underwood committed to LSU back in January, and the Tigers can offer him an impressive NIL package as well. It seems like the two schools could be in a bidding war now, and it's hard to know what will happen next.

The Michigan football team has a solid recruiting class right now as it is currently just outside the top-10 in the national rankings, but landing the top player in the country would give that ranking a nice boost. Also, the quarterback position is clearly an important one for the Wolverines, so landing this commitment would be absolutely massive. You can see why Michigan is bringing out the big bucks for this.

It's going to be interesting to see what Underwood does, but we will know soon as National Signing Day isn't too far away.