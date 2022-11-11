Published November 11, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has been sidelined since Week 3 of the college football season after suffering a knee injury in the team’s win over UConn. It had been several weeks since Michigan football provided an update on the health of the senior signal-caller. McNamara himself provided an update on Thursday, via his Instagram page.

Seated in a wheelchair with a bandaged right leg, the Michigan football quarterback had just had surgery to repair a knee injury. Here’s what Cade McNamara said in a statement.

“I want to start off by saying thank you to everyone for all the love and support. Turns out I have been dealing with a serious injury since the middle of last season. Then after suffering another serious knee injury this season, my goal was to get back on the field as soon as possible. Sadly I was unable to heal properly but thanks to Dr. ElAttrache he was able help me determine exactly what I needed to do to come back the best version of myself.”

McNamara said that he suffered a serious injury last season. That, coupled with the injury he suffered this year, proved to be too much.

The Michigan football quarterback will now have to rehab in an effort to make a comeback. Cade McNamara played in 14 games last year for the Wolverines, completing 64.2 percent of his passes for 2576 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He led Michigan football to a 12-2 record, which included wins over hated rival Ohio State and Big Ten rival Iowa in the conference championship game.

2022 has been a different story, though. Sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy eventually won the starting job from McNamara before the latter succumbed to injury.

Now, Cade McNamara will be looking to get back onto the field as soon as possible.