The Michigan football team had their bye week last week after starting the season 8-0 with eight straight blowout wins. The Wolverines are cruising right now, and they came in at #3 in the country in the first College Football Playoff rankings. Michigan will return to action this weekend at home against Purdue, and it will be a rematch of last year's Big Ten title game. The Wolverines won that one fairly easily to earn their second straight Big Ten crown, and they are expected to win easily in this season's matchup as well. Purdue is 2-6 so far and Michigan is coming into the game favored by 32 points. It shouldn't be a close game.

During a bye week in football, one of the most crucial things is getting guys healthy. Michigan football has a couple key defenders that have been battling slight injuries, but they have stilled played in every game this season. Those guys are Mike Sainristil and Kris Jenkins, and Jim Harbaugh offered some updates on them during the Inside Michigan Football radio show this week.

“What a tenacious warrior (Mike Sainristil) has been,” Jim Harbaugh said on the show. “He played two or three games there with not being all the way to where he could practice all week and still play in the game. And he’s so good when he has a full week of practice under his belt.”

That's certainly good to hear if you're a Michigan fan. It sounds like Sainristil is able to get a full week of practice in this week, and Kris Jenkins should be in the same boat.

“Kris Jenkins has been dominating,” Harbaugh continued. “He had the week last week where he didn’t get a full week of practice in either — (Michigan is) hoping that is (not) going to be the case now for this week.”

Michigan is going to a very hard to team to beat if they can continue to stay healthy. Getting those two back to full strength is key for the Wolverines going forward.

The Wolverines and the Boilermakers will kick off on Saturday night at 7:30 ET on NBC.