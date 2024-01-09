The Wolverines coach did his best impression of his star quarterback.

Top-ranked Michigan football reached the pinnacle of College Football, beating No. 2 Washington 34-13 to earn the Wolverines' first national championship since 1997, when it shared the title with Nebraska.

Michigan dominated the Huskies from the get-go, and handily won the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Quarterback JJ McCarthy, leader of this Michigan football squad, wasn't flashy but finished 10/18 without a turnover as he managed the game.

Afterward, coach Jim Harbaugh did his best impression of McCarthy:

“To quote J.J. McCarthy: Bet.” Jim Harbaugh on Michigan winning the #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/6PS0XPwlEe — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 9, 2024

Harbaugh clearly has a whole lot of respect for McCarthy. After Michigan's win in the Rose Bowl earlier this month, Harbaugh called the quarterback the “greatest quarterback in University of Michigan college football history.”

The claim was met with a significant amount of pushback, with many pointing out that football legendTom Brady was once the quarterback for the Michigan Wolverines. However, even Brady agreed with Harbaugh and his assessment.

Not every college football expert agrees with Harbaugh's comments on McCarthy, however:

“They have explosive playmakers, but chunk plays? JJ McCarthy ain't that guy,” an assistant said.. “I don't know what Harbaugh is talking about. He's out of his mind. If you're freaking Kyle Shanahan, you might like him, but in college football, I don't know if he's going to get the job done.”

Regardless of the debate over McCarthy's qualities, the bottom line is that he is 26-1 as a starter with Michigan football and he and Harbaugh are now the champions of the college football world after topping Washington in the College Football Playoff Championship game.