JJ McCarthy received some interesting evaluations

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has been giving JJ McCarthy a ton of credit for the success of the Wolverines this year as they get ready for the national championship game against Washington on Monday, and some anonymous coaches had interesting comments on the quarterback.

“JJ hadn't played that well in a long time, but he played really well against Alabama,” one coach who played Michigan this year said, via Bruce Feldman and David Ubben of The Athletic. “I was more scared about him on the move than in the pocket. We tried to keep him in the pocket. He is very fast, and he really throws well on the run. He can make all these accurate throws from different arm angles. He's better going to his right but can still hurt you going to his left. He's deadline to his right.”

McCarthy has earned NFL Draft buzz for his performance this year with Michigan football, however, some coaches are skeptical about him.

“They have explosive playmakers, but chunk plays? JJ McCarthy ain't that guy,” an assistant said, via Feldman and Ubben. “I don't know what Harbaugh is talking about. He's out of his mind. If you're freakin' Kyle Shanahan you might like him, but in college football, I don't know if he's gonna get the job done.”

McCarthy has been getting the job done for Michigan football this season, despite what that assistant said. There is still skepticism in regards to whether he will have success at the NFL level, and that remains to be seen.