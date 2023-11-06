Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football program welcomed a high-profile visitor to Schembechler Hall today... The Nature Boy Ric Flair

Sometimes the world does you a kindness, and throws you a slow pitch right down the center of the plate. It hangs there in the air, just waiting for you to make contact. All you need to do is swing, and most likely, you'll knock it out of the park. Today is one of those times, because the cross-section of football and professional wrestling just so happens to be right in my wheelhouse, and I love a good laugh as much as the next guy.

If you were to ask me, “Hey Sonny, what well-known professional wrestler would be the funniest possible visitor for the Michigan football team right now,” I would've responded Ric Flair without hesitating. And hey, what do ya know:

Just Spent The Morning With My Close Friend The Great @CoachJim4UM! Go Blue! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/voqAEP16eB — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 6, 2023

It should be noted that it's not totally unexpected that Ric Flair would be a visitor on campus at the University of Michigan.

The Nature Boy has voiced his support of his friend Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football team in the past, even going as far to recount the day back in 1968 when he supposedly signed a letter of intent to play football at Michigan. But the optics of Ric Flair, a wrestling heel (bad guy) whose persona was “The Dirtiest Player in the Game,” hanging out with Jim Harbaugh when Harbaugh's embroiled in an NCAA investigation related to illegally scouting and stealing the play call signs of their opponents, is sidesplittingly funny. There's just no way around it.

Of course, Jim Harbaugh had nothing but praise for Ric Flair as he opened up his presser today, stating that “There’s few people I would rather see or be around,” according to Austin Meek of The Athletic. Personally, I love seeing Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football program steering into the skid. They should full-on embrace the villainy at this point. Why not show up to their games in Maize and Blue robes, distract the officials before hitting their opponents with a low blow, and after every win, Jim Harbaugh should take the podium and claim, “To be The Man, you have to beat The Man… Wooooo!”