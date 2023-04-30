Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce are fresh off of another Super Bowl title. However, as Kelce looks to make the most of his offseason, the Chiefs star is looking to make a move into the WWE.

Kelce watched as San Francisco 49ers tight end Georgia Kittle took part in WrestleMania 39. Now, Kelce is looking to get in on the action himself, via TMZ.

“My guy George Kittle was at WrestleMania throwing clotheslines left and right man,” Kelce said. “It was awesome to see him go nuts.”

At WrestleMania, Kittle teamed up with former Indianapolis Colts punter turned WWE commentator Pat McAfee. The duo took down WWE star The Miz after his open challenge. While Miz came out on the losing end, Kelce is still hopeful he can help him someday land a role in the WWE.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Hopefully we can brew something into fruition here,” Kelce said of working with the Miz.

Travis Kelce has transformed himself into one of the best tight ends in the league since being drafted by the Chiefs in 2013. Over 144 games in Kansas City, Kelce has caught 814 passes for 10,344 yards and 69 touchdowns. He’s an eight-time Pro Bowler, a four-time All-Pro and of course, a two-time Super Bowl champion.

The WWE has been known to bring in celebrities and athletes from outside the organization. Before Kittle was mixing up with The Miz, former New England Patriots/Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Rob Gronkowski was mixing it up in the squared circle.

Travis Kelce wants to be the next great NFL TE to follow in their WWE footsteps. As he continues to dominate opposing defenses, Kelce is looking to The Miz to help him reach his WWE dreams.