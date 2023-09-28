The Michigan football program still has a flawless four-win record ahead of their game against Matt Rhule's Nebraska football squad. JJ McCarthy has been steamrolling opponents' secondary units but that did not happen without any help. Jim Harbaugh outlined how important McCarthy's favorite weapon is to the team's success, Colston Loveland, in his latest statement, via CJ Mangum of Blue By Ninety.

“Colston Loveland — and I’ve been thinking this for well over a year now — he’s really great,” Jim Harbaugh said about the Michigan football squad's tight end.

He also added how much physical gifts contribute to the Michigan football tight end's game, “Freak athlete and a team guy all the way in every way. So I think the cat’s out of the bag.” But, Harbaugh noted how much potential Loveland still has despite his early signs of greatness, “He doesn’t know how good he can be. He doesn’t know how good he is. I kind of always thought maybe the longer it takes him to figure that out, the better off he’ll be. But the cat’s out of the bag.”

His versatility was on show when the Michigan football team went against the Rutgers football squad. Loveland notched five receptions and got away with 75 receiving yards. On average, he got 15 yards every time the ball landed in his hands. He may not have scored a touchdown but he opened and blocked for JJ McCarthy impressively which allowed the quarterback to rush for 51 yards.

Will all of this success carry over to their meeting against Matt Rhule's Nebraska football squad?