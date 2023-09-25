Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has been absent from the sideline for each of his team's first three games of the season. While their coach has been serving a self-imposed suspension, Michigan football has come out of the gate hot, starting their 2023 season with a perfect 3-0 record. What has their fearless leader been doing with his time off, you may ask? Apparently, it includes discovering the wonders of new streaming platforms during big college football matchups such as Notre Dame vs. Ohio State.

This information came to light when Harbaugh was asked whether he had a chance to watch Notre Dame take on Ohio State in Saturday night's CFB action, per Josh Henschke of Rivals. Harbaugh answered, “I was watching. My wife got this YouTube TV, it's like half the price of DIRECTV. No offense DIRECTV but we're over there at Youtube TV now. Must be 150 games to watch. I'm in hog heaven on Saturday night watching those games. Watching a lot of them. Then you can go back and watch them again, if you didn't watch the one you can go back and start and select the tape for you right there. I don't know if I learned anything, just bouncing around watching a lot of football.”

It's interesting to see someone who makes as much as they do concern themselves with the nuances of comparing streaming service prices. This just goes to show that no matter who you are, or where you stand in your career, a good streaming deal will always be important.

Jim Harbaugh's suspension ended this week and he is set to return to his regular duties this upcoming week when Michigan football takes on the (surprisingly) 3-0 Rutgers Scarlet Knights. He says that this suspension has given him an opportunity to look at football through a different lens. Just what kind of effect that has on his team will be seen this upcoming Saturday.