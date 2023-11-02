College football analyst Joel Klatt took aim at the media and college football coaches over a possible Michigan football punishment.

The Michigan football team is being scrutinized as part of a sign-stealing investigation in recent months. The tough times keep coming for Michigan, in contrast to its number three College Football Playoff ranking and undefeated record on the field.

More negative news came out recently about the team's firing of a low-level staffer over allegations of soliciting a minor. Continuing the mystery, Jim Harbaugh's attorney Tom Mars posted a cryptic message after a Big Ten meeting.

Allegations of sign stealing have become the talk of the college football world. Recently it was revealed that 94% of college football coaches want to see Michigan football punished because of another low level staffer, Connor Stalions, and his history of buying tickets to allegedly scout other college football teams in person prior to their matchups with Michigan.

Klatt Cautions Against Big Ten Commissioner ‘Overreach'

Former Colorado football quarterback Joel Klatt has been a vocal proponent of Michigan football as the best team in the nation.

He released a series of messages on Twitter recently about college football's reaction to the Michigan football investigation.

According to Klatt, Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti should guard against “overreach” in doling out a potential punishment.

“Lots of sources and articles about how ‘mad' opposing coaches are about Michigan…The level of anger has a direct relationship with the success Michigan has had over the last two+ seasons,” Klatt wrote on Twitter.

“Also, the level of anger is not grounds for an unprecedented overreach from the commish.”

A Rush to Judgment Against Michigan Football?

Klatt seemed to indicate that he believes there has been a rush to judgment against Michigan football.

“The investigation should run its course and a notice of allegations sent to the program,” he added on X. “Why would we have a different process for these allegations than we would for a tampering case?”

Klatt's comments continued as he pointed out that opposing coaches have been quicker to punish Michigan than to search for an implement possible solutions to in-person scouting.

“Somebody should ask all those opposing coaches why they haven't been on board with helmet audio? Rushing into decisions to appease a mob is not leadership and has backfired in the recent past if you haven't forgotten,” Klatt said.

Ohio State Legend Sides With Klatt

Klatt's comments were echoed by Ohio State football legend Maurice Clarett, who said that Michigan football is being singled out because of Harbaugh's call for increased revenue sharing between players and the NCAA.