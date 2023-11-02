More negative news surrounding the Michigan football program as a low-level staffer was recently fired for soliciting a minor.

The Michigan football team is currently 8-0 and ranked #3 in the country, but the on-field success of the Wolverines is the last thing that people are talking about. Michigan is currently under investigation by the NCAA for sign-stealing just a couple of months after Jim Harbaugh served a three-game self-imposed suspension for recruiting violations. On Thursday, more drama surrounding the Michigan football program came to light as a video emerged online of a low-level staff member allegedly attempting to meet up with a 13-year old girl with a bottle of liquor.

Here's video of Michigan football 'staff member' Alex Yood being confronted by 2 men who posed as a 13-year old girl in order to expose pedophiles… WHAT THE HELL IS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/qC6byTXDof — James T. Yoder (@JamesYoder) November 2, 2023

The staff member in the video was Alex Yood, and he was immediately fired after the incident, according to an article from Blue By Ninety.

Alex Yood is no longer with the program, but this is another negative headline for the Michigan football team, and there have been a lot of those lately. However, it sounds like the program has handled the situation and it is completely dealt with. Regardless, it is an unfortunate situation.

This news comes in the middle of the latest updates to the sign-stealing scandal as other Big Ten teams are currently pressuring the conference to punish Michigan this season, as the NCAA investigation will take much longer to play out. There will likely be a lot of updates on that in the coming days.

As for the players on the Michigan team, this has to be a difficult time, and it is likely hard to stay focused with all of this outside noise. They will have to put it all aside this weekend as the Wolverines will return to the Big House for a night game against Purdue. Michigan is a big favorite and they will likely improve to 9-0, but again, the national focus that's on this program is far away from what's actually happening on the football field.