The Big Ten has some pressure from other coaches to punish Michigan football, and Jim Harbaugh's lawyer had some words about it.

Things are beginning the ramp up in the Michigan football sign-stealing investigation. The conclusion of the investigation from the NCAA is still far in the future, but the Big Ten could issue suspensions/punishments at any time. The Wolverines are currently facing accusations of illegal sign-stealing, and Conor Stallions appears to have been the culprit of it all. He was recently suspended from the Michigan football team with pay.

Since the investigation began, things have taken extreme twists and turns daily as new information comes out. The latest news is surrounding other Big Ten coaches and their pressure on commissioner Tony Petitti to issue some sort of punishment to Michigan. Coaches are concerned that the playing field isn't level right now, despite teams being aware of the situation and the suspension of Stalions. Jim Harbaugh's lawyer, Tom Mars, had something to say about the recent events.

“Reading lots of reports this morning about 'emotional' private conference call yesterday with Big 10 Commissioner, head coaches, and everyone who works for ESPN. ” Tom Mars said in a tweet Thursday.

This tweet came after the pressure was put on Petitti by the Big Ten during a call with coaches, and after numerous ESPN personalities bashed Michigan. This hadn't been seen much during the first couple weeks of the investigation, but people like Paul Finebaum and Stephen A Smith publicly called for Michigan football to be punished this week. It was especially surprising to see Fienbaum take that stance, as he originally sided with Jim Harbaugh and Michigan. It's unclear what changed his mind.

It'll be interesting to see where the Big Ten goes with this. This is Petitti's first year as commissioner, and he is now under a lot of pressure from coaches around the conference. Will he issue an early punishment, or he will let the investigation run its course?