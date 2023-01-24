Despite Jim Harbaugh already saying that he plans to stay in Ann Arbor and coach the Michigan Wolverines in the 2023 college football season, speculations continue to circulate about whether the Michigan football sideline boss would eventually make the jump back to the NFL.

For at least some Michigan football players, including defensive lineman Mazi Smith, the best way to deal with these Jim Harabugh rumors is to just wait for the conclusion, per Christopher Beiler of Sports Illustrated.

“Don’t nobody talk about it,” said Smith. “We’re kind of trained to be like, once something becomes a reality, then we can react. But until then, what are you going to do?”

Jim Harbaugh was hired by Michigan football to coach its team in 2014. Prior to that, Harbaugh spent years as head coach in the NFL for the San Francisco 49ers, with whom he had levels of success, that included a trip to the Super Bowl. The itch to go back to the pro level may never go away for Jim Harbaugh. He’s tried to scratch it by interviewing with the Denver Broncos recently, but at the moment, he remains the head coach of Michigan football.

The Wolverines have yet to win a national title since Jim Harbaugh took over as head coach, but they came so close to playing in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game last season when their title dreams were ended by the TCU Horned Frogs in the CFP Fiesta Bowl.

Michigan football went 13-1 in 2022 — the best record the program has had since Harbaugh came back to Ann Arbor to coach.