The Colorado football team has had a very disappointing season under head coach Deion Sanders. The Buffaloes have just one win in the Big 12 Conference, and a 3-8 overall record. Colorado is making a somewhat surprising decision, by redshirting highly-touted freshman quarterback Julian Lewis for the rest of the season.

“I want what’s best for him … for the program, it’s best for everyone. But mainly, it’s great for him,” Sanders said, per DNVR Buffs. “I’m not gonna say he was happy.”

Colorado has just one game left this season, which is against Kansas State. Transfer Kaidon Salter will return to the field to start that game for the lowly Buffaloes.

This is Sanders' second losing season in three total years in Boulder.

Julian Lewis may not be returning to Colorado

There has been a lot of speculation in recent weeks about whether Lewis would return to Colorado next season. Lewis originally committed to USC, before he changed his commitment to the Buffaloes.

Lewis didn't win the starting job to start the 2025 season. That went to Salter, who struggled to win games. Lewis started his first college game of the season, in a close loss at West Virginia. This season, Lewis has 589 passing yards and four touchdowns.

“He wants to compete; he wants to play,” Sanders said about Lewis, per ESPN.

If Lewis does stay at Colorado, he will be a part of a rebuild. Colorado won nine games in 2024, but has struggled without Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Coach Sanders is promising change is on the horizon.

“It's not one thing, because if I say one thing you guys are going to attack the other things that I didn't say and I'm not going to give you that,” Sanders said, per CBS Sports. “I'm gonna say it's multiple things that will need to change, and it will. As a matter of fact, it's already in progress. We could throw stones at everybody. I always say you start with me.”

Colorado football plays Kansas State on Saturday, to close out the 2025 campaign.