The Oklahoma State football program was one of several looking for new head coaches for 2026. The Cowboys have their new man, after months of searching. North Texas head football coach Eric Morris is getting the job, per NBC Sports.

Morris will work a bit longer at North Texas before heading to Oklahoma State, per ESPN.

“Morris is set to coach out UNT’s remaining games, including both a potential American Conference title game appearance and CFP bid,” Pete Thamel posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Morris has led the North Texas program since 2023. He also was the head coach at Incarnate Word, and worked as an assistant at Texas Tech, Houston and Washington State. This season, his North Texas team has won 10 games.

Oklahoma State fired Mike Gundy after a rough start to the 2025 season, including a blowout loss to Oregon. The Cowboys have won just one game all season.

Oklahoma State is a big rebuild in the Big 12

Gundy ran out of time at Oklahoma State, despite being the most successful coach ever in Stillwater. In 2024, Gundy finished 0-9 in the conference. He was expected to turn it back around right away.

The 2025 campaign just brought more misery for the Cowboys. After a loss this season to Tulsa, Gundy got the boot. Oklahoma State will try to avoid a 1-11 season, when they play their upcoming final game against Iowa State.

Morris has won a lot of games at North Texas. He is 10-1 this season, with his squad in first place in the AAC. North Texas has a shot to make the College Football Playoff, but must win more. The team's final regular season game is against Temple on Friday.

Morris worked in the Big 12 for several seasons as an assistant at Texas Tech. He was head coach at Incarnate Word in 2021, when that school had a 10-win season. He also has improved his win total in each year he has been at North Texas.

Oklahoma State plays Iowa State on Saturday.