Outside of a 30-20 loss to then seventh-ranked Indiana in mid-October, the 2025 season has once again been business as usual for the Oregon football program. Head coach Dan Lanning's Ducks took down previously No. 15-ranked USC at home this past Saturday, 42-27. Lanning's pregame hype speech has ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler speculate about a “fascinating” potential future for the Oregon football head coach via X, formerly Twitter.

Dan Lanning isn’t leaving Oregon, but he would be a fascinating NFL head coaching candidate if he ever entertains it. pic.twitter.com/YFDcTIFhZH — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Dan Lanning isn’t leaving Oregon, but he would be a fascinating NFL head coaching candidate if he ever entertains it,” opined Fowler on Tuesday morning.

Lanning would certainly be an intriguing fit in the NFL. While pro football is still a vastly different monster than the high-level college football in which the Ducks participate, there are more similarities between them than ever before. However, for every Jimmy Johnson and Bill Walsh, there is also a Chip Kelly and Urban Meyer. Can one of college football's best coaches in Lanning, get the Oregon football team to 11-1 with a season-ending win over Washington on the road?

Oregon football looks to cap off an 11-1 regular season on Saturday

Despite the loss to Indiana in October, Lanning has helped lead the Oregon football team to wins over multiple top-25 opponents. USC was just the latest victim to fall short at Autzen Stadium, which has become one of college football's toughest stadiums to play at. That is, in large part to the culture that Lanning and his staff have instilled in the program. With leaders like quarterback Dante Moore and linebacker Bryce Boettcher, the Ducks are closing in on yet another College Football Playoff (CFP) berth.

Due to the culture he's established and the roster he's built, Lanning in the NFL is certainly an intriguing proposition. Many recent transitions from the collegiate game have failed in the pros, with cautionary tales like Kelly, Meyer, and current Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano. However, it feels as if Lanning could be like Pete Carroll, the longtime USC coach who led the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl win. If the NFL came calling, would Lanning try his hand at football's highest level? Or will he remain in Eugene for the foreseeable future?