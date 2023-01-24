The Michigan football team was rocked when Matt Weiss was fired amid a criminal investigation. His firing left a vacancy on the team’s coaching staff for quarterbacks coach. And it looks like Jim Harbaugh has a huge replacement target in mind.

Michigan has reached out to Brian Griese about the quarterbacks coach vacancy, as reported by Maize & Blue Review. It is unclear how far discussions have gone, or what level of interest Griese has in the position.

Griese, 47, is currently the quarterbacks coach for the San Francisco 49ers. His team has a huge game ahead, as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Prior to that, Griese was a quarterback in the NFL. He backed up John Elway on the Super Bowl winning Broncos in 1998, and became the fulltime starter when Elway retired. The 47-year-old also had stints with the Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Griese was a member of the Michigan football team from 1993 to 1997. In 1997, the 47-year-old led the Wolverines to an undefeated 12-0 season and a national championship. The Broncos selected him in the third round of the 1998 NFL Draft months later.

The former Michigan Wolverine has received credit for the development of 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy. San Francisco’s former Mr. Irrelevant has taken the team to their second consecutive NFC Championship Game appearance in his first taste of NFL action.

“Griese just does a good job of keeping it real,” Purdy said a few weeks back. “He doesn’t try to tell us one thing just to make you feel good or anything. He wants to win, and he tells us the truth and he is hard on us, especially in the meeting rooms and everything.”

Michigan had an undefeated regular season in 2022, going 13-0 with a win in the Big Ten Championship Game. However, they fell to TCU in the College Football Playoff Semifinals.