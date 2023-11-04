Sports commentator Pat McAfee is dropping a hilarious take on the Michigan sign-stealing scandal. Michigan is being investigated by the NCAA.

Sports commentator Pat McAfee is never afraid to stir the pot and poke some fun at others in the college football landscape. That's just what he did Saturday, taking some shots at the University of Michigan. Michigan is embroiled in a football sign-stealing scandal, and McAfee made mention of it on ESPN.

The NCAA is investigating whether personnel at Michigan operated an extensive system of scouting opponents in-person to steal their play signals. The school announced in a statement on Friday that it parted ways with Connor Stalions, a recruiting analyst at the school who had emerged as a figure in the investigation.

“Connor Stalions resigned his position with Michigan Athletics this afternoon,” the statement read, per Yahoo Sports. “We are unable to comment further regarding this personnel matter.”

Pat McAfee's comments also allude to the fact that it can take years to conclude an NCAA probe. Frustration has mounted over how long it can take for the association to hand out violations and conclude matters. For example, the NCAA recently finalized their investigation into Kansas basketball and its role in the 2017 FBI college basketball scandal, per ESPN. It took four years to resolve the matter.

The sign-stealing scandal and NCAA investigation have rocked the Michigan football program. The team is involved in a fantastic season, with an 8-0 record and a no. 2 ranking in college football. No matter this team's success, the school won't be able to shake the publicity that's ensued from the NCAA probe.

If history is any lesson, Pat McAfee will have many more chances to drop hilarious takes on this situation before the matter is finally resolved.