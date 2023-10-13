Pat McAfee didn't appreciate the New York Post's Andrew Marchand leaking New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers' million-dollar guest fee to the public. McAfee promptly voiced his displeasure on Thursday's episode of “The Pat McAfee Show” (via The Spun's Tzvi Machlin).

“I appreciate the people that think they're killing me right now for this. But if this is what I'm known for, I'm okay with it,” Pat McAfee said.

“With that being said, Andrew Marchand is a rat, okay? That is what he is. He tried to paint this in a way that makes me look like a bad person. And it's like, you're the bad person,” McAfee continued.

“And hopefully other people will have to pay people for their time at some point as well. Sorry I've ruined your little gimmick of ‘you're luck to get a talk and make our lives a lot easier,' if that's what it is. But I am not embarrassed or ashamed of that at all. At all,” Pat McAfee concluded.

According to Pat McAfee, Aaron Rodgers has helped make his company that was once worth a few million dollars now worth half a billion dollars@AndrewMarchand details the news that McAfee pays Aaron Rodgers millions for his exclusive interviews READ: https://t.co/1jgMWba5me pic.twitter.com/glukg8p74j — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) October 12, 2023

Pat McAfee's controversial guest fee for Aaron Rodgers

Andrew Marchand responded to McAfee's comments with a video he posted on his X account. Marchand justified his report in the New York Post saying many big-name athletes received payments for media appearances in the past. WFAN paid former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning $125,000 for every 15- to 20-minute guest appearance.

Marchand claimed Aaron Rodgers and Nick Saban both receive payments for their regular appearances on McAfee's show. Their annual payments are in the seven-figure range.

“Aaron has made over $1,000,000 with us, for sure,” Pat McAfee reportedly told the New York Post via DM.

The Jets' Aaron Rodgers has been a fixture on “The Pat McAfee” show dating back to his last three seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Will Aaron Rodgers ever chime in on the controversial guest fee issue? If he does, that's going to be must-watch TV, for sure.