There are high expectations on Michigan football heading to the 2023 season. But amid reports of Jim Harbaugh's potential suspension, ESPN college football expert Paul Finebaum wants to temper those hopes.

After allegedly lying to investigators who were looking into possible recruiting violations committed by the Michigan football program, Harbaugh is now set to get a four-game suspension to start the 2023 season. While the decision has yet to be finalized, it's worth noting that the reported suspension is what Harbaugh and the NCAA agreed on. It is now subject for the approval of the NCAA Committee on Infractions, who has the authority to adjust the punishment that they deem appropriate for the violation.

Following the news of the suspension–which set the college football world ablaze–Finebaum shared his belief that the Wolverines won't be able to make the college football playoffs. The ESPN analyst did say that Michigan football has what it takes to win, but he couldn't help but give the edge to Ohio State football.

Sure enough, Harbaugh's potential suspension doesn't help their case in dominating the Big Ten Conference once again.

“I say no. They're capable of it, and they have everything you need to get there, but I think Lady Luck is going to go against them this time,” Finebaum said when asked if the Wolverines are a playoff team in 2023, via On3 Sports.

“I think the team to beat in the Big Ten is Ohio State, and I think ultimately that's where Michigan moves from inside the cutline to outside.”

It will definitely be interesting to see how Michigan football will perform in 2023, especially since they are off to an ugly start even before the campaign begins. The Wolverines won the Big Ten Championship and made the College Football playoffs in the last two years, though there is no denying that Ohio State football has improved tremendously as well.

On ESPN's Football Power Index, the Wolverines are projected to go 11-1 on the season, with their only loss expected to come at the hands of the Buckeyes.

Of course no one knows what will happen in a season, but these projections and predictions are definitely concerning trends for Michigan.