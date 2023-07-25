Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh is expected to receive a four-game suspension to begin the 2023 season. Harbaugh allegedly lied to NCAA investigators, although the coach denied that he lied. The investigation was initially launched to analyze if Harbaugh or anyone else at Michigan had committed potential recruiting violations. The expected suspension drew no shortage of reaction from Twitter.

Jim Harbaugh to the NCAA when he comes back from his suspension to win the natty pic.twitter.com/dwtCQzeWBr — Josh Augdahl 〽️ (@UMFanAugdahl) July 25, 2023

The NCAA: “Jim, just be honest and apologize. Then you’re all good.” Jim Harbaugh: pic.twitter.com/YO6iIAIGTb — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) July 25, 2023

Jim Harbaugh when the NCAA tells him that he can’t make up lies about recruiting violations pic.twitter.com/0JOtY8LDkS — Barstool Spartans (@BarstoolMSU) July 25, 2023

Tennessee hands out cash and no one freaks out. Jim Harbaugh buys a burger… pic.twitter.com/zxhbOc7lVO — Luke D'Mello (@mello2189) July 25, 2023

Many fans compared Harbaugh's expected suspension to the punishments of other NCAA coaches.

“Jim Harbaugh’s reported punishment over cheeseburgergate is a more severe punishment than Urban Meyer’s handling of the Zach Smith fiasco,” one fan shared.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Jim Harbaugh buying a recruit a cheeseburger: 4 game suspension Urban Meyer not reporting domestic assault: 3 game suspension,” a fan wrote.

“Bill Self, accused of five level 1 violations, got suspended for four games or 13% of the college basketball regular season. Jim Harbaugh, accused of one level 1 violation, is potentially being suspended for four games or 33% of the college football regular season. Unreal,” another fan added.

One fan couldn't believe Harbaugh received a four-game suspension and compared it to the actions of other college programs.

“Only Michigan’s head coach, Jim Harbaugh, would receive a 4 game suspension for buying a recruit a cheeseburger. Schools out here buying recruits Hellcat Durango’s and Charger Scatpacks but watch out for Harbaugh buying a double burger with cheese and pickles. Ridiculous.”

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football's 2023 season expectations

Michigan football enters the 2023 season with lofty expectations. Harbaugh was linked to various potential NFL coaching jobs following the 2022 campaign but opted to return to the Wolverines. He's looking to lead the program to a national championship. Michigan will need to stay afloat for the first four games, assuming this suspension does come to fruition, without Jim Harbaugh though.

If the Wolverines manage to perform well amid Harbaugh's absence, they will have a strong opportunity to reach the College Football Playoff once again.