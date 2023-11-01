The Michigan football team has had a tremendous 2023 season so far as they are 8-0 and ranked #3 in the country, but they are now dealing with an investigation. Connor Stalions, a low-level staff member for the Wolverines, has been suspended after buying tickets to numerous college football games across the country in recent years. He allegedly sent the tickets to other people so they could film the sidelines of future Michigan opponents. The investigation took a turn on Tuesday when photos emerged of a man that looks like Stalions on the sidelines of a Central Michigan-Michigan State game earlier this season.

When the investigation originally began, Paul Finebaum took Michigan football and Jim Harbaugh's side as he didn't think this was anything serious. Now, Finebaum has a completely different stance on the situation.

“Two weeks ago I sat here with you and made the biggest mistake of my professional career,” Paul Finebaum said on Get Up on Wednesday. “I gave Jim Harbaugh the benefit of the doubt. Never again.”

Anyone that watches or listens to Finebaum knows that he is not a big fan of Harbaugh. He has now changed his stance on this situation, and he is also looking for the Big Ten to take action.

“I mean (the sign-stealing scandal) is a disgusting story with every revelation which happens every single day of the week,” Finebaum said. “And the fact that the Big Ten has not done anything yet is inexcusable. That’s the only mechanism to stop this train, and quite frankly, a lot of people think it should be stopped. It’s up to Tony Pettiti — the new Big Ten commissioner — to step in. They’re the only people with jurisdiction.”

The only thing stopping Michigan this season is the Big Ten. The NCAA investigation is likely going to end long after this season.

“The NCAA could be looking at this for the rest of our lives,” Finebaum continued. “And as far as whether Jim Harbaugh goes to the NFL, that’s really up to NFL franchises whether or not they want to get in business with this guy right now.”

It will be interesting to see how this is handled by the Big Ten, but at this point, it seems unlikely that anything would stop Michigan from fully competing for the rest of the season. There is a chance the conference could step in, but this likely won't be resolved until after the Wolverines have finished their season.