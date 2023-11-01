The Michigan football squad has been undergoing a lot of pressure from the media lately. Jim Harbaugh is in the middle of a sign-stealing scandal which places a lot of doubts in the team's College Football Playoff Rankings. But, there is still a lot of optimism for the JJ McCarthy-led squad that has not been since Bo Schembechler was still running them. It was so infectious that even President Santa Ono had to unveil how proud he was about the squad in his latest post on X.

“Team 144 are our team. Deep down, your players must know you care about them. This is the most important thing…. They know, in the long run, [that] I’m in their corner.”#GoBlue,” were the words that the Michigan football president Santa Ono wrote down.

Jim Harbaugh debuted at three in this year's College Football Playoff Rankings after they had won over the Michigan State squad. Bo Schembechler would be proud of how this team conducted themselves in the victory. JJ McCarthy got an efficient 21 completions out of 27 passing attempts. The Wolverines got 287 yards out of his performance alone. His four touchdowns was the most impressive part of his game which notched them an insane-looking 49 to nothing victory en route to a flawless eight-win record.

There is a lot coming for the Michigan football program before the first week of November hits. Harbaugh has to deal with the ongoing investigation from the NCAA, battle the Purdue Boilermakers, and hope that they increase their national title chances as the season goes by.