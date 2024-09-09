The Michigan football team suffered its first regular season loss since 2021 and its first home loss since 2020 on Saturday. The Texas football team came into Michigan Stadium and handily took down the Wolverines. It wasn't close for very long, and the Longhorns cruised to a 31-12 win. Now, head coach Sherrone Moore and his Michigan team need to put this one behind them and focus on getting better.

Sherrone Moore met with the media on Monday and he discussed the loss to Texas in detail. The blame isn't on one person. The entire Michigan football team and coaching staff needs to be better going forward.

“I think the big thing is just everyone doing their job,” Moore told the media. “Players, coaches, we all gotta be better together, that was the message to everybody after the game. We're not pointing fingers saying it was this person or this person. Collectively, we gotta be better as a whole group. Whole unit. Offense, defense, special teams. Tackling. We gotta be better, we gotta be fundamentally better. We have to be better getting off blocks, and just doing the little things, and straining. Because the guys played hard, but you have to play with detail when you play teams like that [Texas].”

Texas executed better than Michigan

A big reason why the Michigan football team has been so good in recent years is because of execution. They didn't make mistakes, they didn't turn the ball over, they moved the chains on third down. That hasn't been the case so far this year.

Against Texas, Michigan made plenty of mistakes. They turned the ball over three times. They were 3/12 on third down. At the end of the day, the Longhorns just executed much better.

“It was nothing that we weren't prepared for, they just executed at a high level, and we've gotta do a better job,” Sherrone Moore added.

Texas has a lot more experience than Michigan does, so it wasn't a huge surprise to see the Longhorns execute at such a high level. With all the new faces that the Wolverines have, growing pains are expected. We found out a lot about this team on Saturday, but we will find out even more by seeing how they respond to this loss and if they find a way to grow from it.

Michigan is back in action at home this Saturday against Arkansas State. The Wolverines and Red Wolves will kick off at noon ET from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. The game will be airing on Big Ten Network, and Michigan is currently favored by 22.5 points.