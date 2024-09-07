The Michigan football team suffered an ugly loss at home on Saturday against Texas. The Wolverines couldn't get anything going offensively, and the Longhorns scored enough points in the first half to pull away for a comfortable road win. Texas is clearly one of the best teams in the country, and Michigan clearly has a lot of work to do if they want to contend for a College Football Playoff spot.

Davis Warren is the quarterback of the Michigan football team, and his first two starts have been a little bit rocky. He feels like the blame falls on him and the offense for the loss against Texas.

“I didn’t do enough,” Davis Warren said after the game, according to an article from Miaze N Brew. “I shot us in the foot too many times. We didn’t do enough offensively and it was on us.”

One thing that Warren and the offense especially struggled with was converting on third down. The Wolverines were 3/12 on third down, and Warren knows that they have to be better there.

“It falls on me as a quarterback on those third downs to keep us moving and I need to be better at that,” Warren said. “Taking what the defense gives me and if the opportunity presents itself down the field make the throw. They gave us some opportunities, we had a good beat on what they were going to do defensively and we didn’t capitalize on it. That falls on me to find the open man and assess what they’re doing defensively, get the protection right, and find the guy running the route that’s gonna beat that coverage. I need to be better.”

Davis Warren doesn't think that Michigan football showed what they are capable of

There's no doubt about it: The Michigan football team didn't look good on Saturday. Davis Warren doesn't think that was a good representation of what the Wolverines are.

“We’re better than what we showed today,” Warren said. “The only way to prove that is to go do it next Saturday. That game is coming next Saturday whether we like it or not. The guys in the room, all of us are gonna be prepared to flip the script.”

The Wolverines will look to bounce back next weekend when Arkansas State comes to town. The Wolverines and Red Wolves will get going at noon ET next Saturday from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.