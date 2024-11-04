Another week, another matchup against a top-10 squad for the Michigan football team. The Wolverines hosted the #1 Oregon Ducks, and while they put up a good fight, the Ducks were too much to handle. Now, Michigan is getting ready for another difficult matchup against a top-10 team as they will hit the road to take on #8 Indiana this weekend.

If you said at the beginning of the season that one team involved in this weekend's matchup was going to be 9-0, you would likely assume that it was the Michigan football team. The Wolverines won the national championship last year, and they beat Indiana 52-7 in 2023, so that would've been a fair assumption.

Well, the assumption would've been wrong. It's Indiana, which is 9-0 and ranked #8 in the country. Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore is impressed with what Curt Cignetti has done in year one with the Hoosiers.

“For them, they just did a really good job of bringing in the right guys, the right people,” Sherrone Moore said on Monday, according to a post from UMGoBlog. “I think Coach Cignetti has done an unbelievable job with building the program how he has – he has done it before and done it in the past. For us, we need to continue to do what we need to do to progress. We’re looking at the future, looking at this game, looking at today, and that’s what we’re gonna go do.”

Curt Cignetti has completely flipped the switch in just one year, and Indiana is in a great spot to make the College Football Playoff now. They have this game against Michigan, a tough matchup at Ohio State, and then they close the season against Purdue. 11-1 would get them in.

Michigan is now 5-4 after losing to Oregon, and it would be surprising to see them pick up a win against the Hoosiers. We knew this team would take a step back after everything that they lost last year, but it's looking like it might be a 6-6 season for the Wolverines.

That is surprising, and what is upsetting for Wolverines fans is that they would probably be 7-2 right now if they had stuck with Davis Warren at quarterback from the start.

The Wolverines are hoping to pull off the huge upset this weekend, and the action will get started at 3:30 ET from Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. The game will be airing on CBS, and the Hoosiers are currently favored by 14 points.