The Oregon football team continues racking up the accolades with Dillon Gabriel at the controls. The No. 1 Ducks delivered one more epic takedown, but this time against new conference foe Michigan on Saturday.

While Oregon evened its series record to 3-3 versus the Wolverines, the Ducks' 38-17 thrashing still resonates with Gabriel and company. It's their first win inside the famed Big House.

“Man it’s historic,” Gabriel said, via Oregon Ducks on Sports Illustrated. “Michigan’s a great team, they played their butt off, but just proud of our guys. The way they continued to respond and keep playing through ups and downs. I think all three phases coming together, it’s important.”

The quarterback Gabriel hit 22-of-34 passes for 294 yards against a talented Michigan secondary, though the Wolverines DB unit was without top cornerback Will Johnson.

Gabriel set the tone with a short two-yard touchdown throw to Evan Stewart for the game's first score. The dual-threat tacked on a 23-yard scoring scamper with 35 seconds left in the first half, which put Oregon up 28-10. Gabriel tallied 23 yards on three carries.

Oregon last defeated Michigan in Ann Arbor in the 2007 season. Gabriel was six years of age when that victory occurred.

Dillon Gabriel discovers new target against Michigan

Gabriel's first-ever victory in Ann Arbor came with a touch of adversity in the wideout room.

Tez Johnson left the game with an apparent right upper body ailment during the first quarter. The senior had to be taken to the locker room. Gabriel lost his top receiving target in the process.

But he discovered a new one out of Traeshon Holden. Before the Michigan contest, Holden never surpassed five catches or 78 receiving yards. The Wolverines, however, watched him snatch six receptions for 149 yards — averaging an astonishing 24.8 yards per catch.

“Just proud of him, the way he worked,” Gabriel said postgame to CBS Sports. “You know, he’s gone through adversity, but I just love the way he responds. He’s a damn good kid and works his butt off, so I don’t think you can say anymore, he just a guy you can respect.”

Gabriel has now accumulated 2,371 yards and has tossed 18 touchdowns. He ascended to the NCAA's No. 2 all-time leader in career passing yardage a week ago in the romp against Illinois.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Gabriel continues to rise up against major challengers. Gabriel now has Oregon three wins away from completing the perfect regular season. Only this time, they grabbed a memorable victory inside a place know for singing “Hail to the Victors.”