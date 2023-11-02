JJ McCarthy and Jim Harbaugh's Michigan football program might be getting investigated by the NCAA but Urban Meyer thinks it's not true.

Jim Harbaugh has a lot on his plate and most of them are outside of the football field. He has to deal with the NCAA's ongoing investigation of the Michigan football program's sign-stealing scandal. If they get proven to be guilty of using scouts to reinforce the schematics of the JJ McCarthy-led offense, their rankings and fight for the College Football Playoff National Title could be in jeopardy. But, there seem to be a lot of believers in the Wolverines. One of them just so happened to be Urban Meyer. He unveiled why this could all just be unreliable reporting in his latest statement, via Urban's Take with Tim May.

“First of all, I’m very skeptical of reporters’ reporting. My experience is they’re wrong most of the time. And that’s not a shot at the media; that’s reality,” was the declaration made by Urban Meyer about the findings regarding the Michigan football sign-stealing scandal.

It was alleged that there was a huge budget involved. It sent Michigan football's scouts across the nation to look at games of their rivals such that they could possibly take advantage when they face each other. The NCAA has an ongoing investigation and no conclusions have been drawn yet. However, Meyer will choose to believe it once there have been conclusive findings, “People say things that they’re reporting that’s just not true. So I’m going to give the benefit of the doubt. First of all, it’s hard for me to believe that is true.”

Will he proven right such that JJ McCarthy and Jim Harbaugh's record gets more respect down the line?