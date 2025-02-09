The Michigan football team picked up an interesting transfer portal commitment this week as former Texas State kicker Beckham Sunderland is coming to play for the Wolverines. This pickup is a little bit surprising as Sunderland hasn't received a lot of playing time during his career with the Bobcats, and Michigan has Dominic Zvada coming back next season. Now, the Wolverines have some more depth at the position.

“Looks like Michigan has picked up a commitment from former Texas State place kicker Beckham Sunderland,” Brock Heilig said in a post. “As a junior with the Bobcats last season, Sunderland played in two games and went 1-for-1 on PATs.”

Beckham Sunderland was with Texas State for three seasons, and he attempted just the one extra point, as he did not see any action during his first two seasons.

If all goes to plan for the Michigan football team, Beckham Sunderland will not see the field much for the Wolverines next year, as Dominic Zvada is expected to be one of the best kickers in the country. Zvada was nearly automatic this past season as he finished the year 21-22 on field goals and 26-27 on extra points. The only kicks that Zvada missed were blocked.

Last season, Zvada was perfect from every kick beyond 30 yards as he was 7-7 from 30-39, 3-3 from 40-49 and 7-7 from 50-59. It was a big surprise when Zvada was not a finalist for the Lou Groza Award, which is given to the best kicker in the country. He should be in the running this season.

The Michigan kicking game should be in a good position once again next year, and with the addition of Sunderland, it should be in good shape following 2025 as well. Sunderland obviously hasn't gotten a lot of experience during his college career, but the Michigan staff clearly sees something in him that makes them feel confident.