The Michigan football team picked up another transfer portal commitment on Sunday as former UMass and Arizona wide receiver Anthony Simpson is coming to play for the Wolverines. Simpson will bring some much-needed experience to the Michigan WR room as he has already spent four years in college. Simpson started his career at Arizona before transferring to UMass after playing two seasons with the Wildcats.

“Former UMass/Arizona WR Anthony Simpson has committed to Michigan, he tells ESPN,” Pete Thamel said in a post. “Simpson had 57 catches for 792 yards at UMass in 2023. In his career at Arizona and UMass he’s accounted for 1,434 total yards, including 342 return yards at Arizona in 2022.”

Anthony Simpson is familiar with the transfer portal as Michigan will be his third school. Simpson's career started back in the 2021 season, and he is now preparing for his fifth year of college football.

Simpson didn't get a lot of action during his time at Arizona. He had four receptions for 46 yards during the 2o21 season and four receptions for 56 yards in 2022. The 2023 season was a breakout year for Simpson, however.

During his first year with the UMass football team, Anthony Simpson hauled in 57 receptions for 792 yards and three touchdowns. After a quiet start to his career, that was exactly what Simpson needed. He was expected to have another big year this past season, but it only lasted two games. He had three receptions for 16 yards in those games.

Simpson went down with an injury in week two of the 2024 season, and then it was announced that he was no longer a member of the UMass football team. The head coach of the Minutemen did not elaborate on why, and Simpson entered the transfer portal. Now, he is with the Michigan football team.

We knew coming into the offseason that the WR position would be one that Michigan tried to hit hard. The Wolverines had little production from their WRs during the 2024 season, but that was largely due in part to quarterback play.

Michigan's offense definitely needs to be better in 2025, and getting experienced guys like Simpson from the transfer portal will help the cause.