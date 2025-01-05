The Michigan football team landed its 10th transfer portal commitment on Sunday as D2 All-American offensive lineman Lawrence Hattar will be joining the Wolverines in 2025. Hattar is from Livonia, Michigan and he will be coming to the Wolverines from Ferris State, located in Big Rapids, Michigan. Hattar earned a starting role with the Bulldogs for the first time this past season and he took full advantage as he was a first-team All-American and he helped lead Ferris State to a national championship.

“Michigan has landed another transfer portal commitment, as Ferris State standout, Division-II All-American Lawrence Hattar, has pledged to the Wolverines,” Zach Shaw said in a post.

We knew that the Michigan football team was going to go after offensive linemen in the transfer portal, and they got one here. Lawrence Hattar is the second offensive lineman in this transfer portal class as the Wolverines also landed a commitment from Cal Poly transfer Brady Norton.

Michigan is known for having a dominant offensive line and run game, but the OL certainly took a step back during the 2024 season after being one of the best in college football during the previous three seasons. The Wolverines won the Joe Moore Award for having the best o-line in college football in 2021 and 2022, but Washington won it in 2023. Michigan ended up dominating the Huskies on the ground in the national title game.

A big reason why the o-line had some issues this past season was inexperience. Michigan lost a lot of good talent to the NFL, and they had all new starters along the line. With another offseason under the belt, a lot of those players should be able to improve ahead of the 2025 season.

It's going to be interesting to see where Lawrence Hattar fits in next year on the Michigan football team, but this is definitely an intriguing addition for the Wolverines.