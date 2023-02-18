After a long period of Ohio State domination against archrival Michigan, the Wolverines have turned things around in the series with consecutive victories. Both wins propelled Michigan into the College Football Playoff and left the Buckeyes feeling embarrassed by the outcome.

Michigan’s 45-23 victory at Ohio State in November may be three months old, but the Wolverines are still celebrating. Head coach Jim Harbaugh’s players are receiving commemorative necklaces that honor the victory.

The pendant features a sword, shovel, and shield insignia on one side and adds the Ohio Stadium horseshoe on the back with the score engraved.

While the Wolverines earned their victory at Ohio State with a series of big plays and clearly have a right to feel good about their accomplishment, it also looks like they are rubbing it in and that is likely to cause even more friction between the two Big Ten schools.

Harbaugh does not seem to mind when his team revels in victories over rivals like Ohio State or Michigan State.

The win over Ohio State saw Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy deliver the best performance of his career. He completed 12 of 24 passes for 263 yards with 3 touchdowns and no interceptions. McCarthy delivered scoring passes of 69 and 75 yards to Cornelius Johnson and he also threw a 45-yard TD pass to Colston Loveland.

Running back Donovan Edwards also made a huge splash with two long fourth-quarter touchdown runs. Edwards delivered a 75-yard touchdown run midway through the quarter and then added the final score of the game on an 85-yard TD burst.

The Buckeyes and their fans are likely to remember Michigan’s victory and celebration when the two teams meet in Ann Arbor next season.