Michigan football is making a major change in their stadium in a bid to avoid incidents like what happened last year when members of Michigan State football attacked a Wolverines player in the tunnel.

Apparently after a safety review of the Michigan Stadium after the 2022-23 season, the University of Michigan’s athletic department have decided to remove 45 seats in order to widen the tunnel access on the field during gamedays. It won’t affect the capacity of the stadium (107,601), however, as the university increased the standing room capacity as well, per The Athletic.

There have been multiple incidents caused by the narrow tunnel entrance, with the Michigan Wolverines-Michigan State Spartans brawl being the most noteworthy and controversial.

To recall after the game between the two teams last October 2022, Spartans players were caught on video attacking two members of the Michigan football program, with the victims identified to be Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows. It led to several suspensions and a police investigation.

Six Spartans players, Angelo Grose, Brandon Wright, Itayvion Brown, Jacoby Windmon, Justin White and Zion Young, were charged with misdemeanor. Meanwhile, Khary Crump–who was seen on the video hitting Green with his helmet–got one count of felony assault, though he eventually pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of assault and battery.

Of course widening the tunnel access is just one way to limit potential altercations and issues. In the end, it might be good for Michigan football to add extra security to make sure anything similar to the October incident won’t happen again.