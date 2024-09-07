The Michigan football program had their hands full in a top-10 matchup against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday. Despite having home-field advantage, the Wolverines succumbed to a massive deficit and lost 31-12. Donovan Edwards and the Michigan offense could not get things going, and Texas' Quinn Ewers continued his strong run. Fans on social media are not taking it easy on the Wolverines for their fall.

One of the biggest storylines that followed Michigan during the 2023 season was its alleged involvement in sign-stealing scandals. The Wolverines went undefeated in 2023 and won the national championship, which some fans are putting an asterisk on due to their investigation. Unsurprisingly, social media users were not hesitant to mention Michigan's alleged past in their digs after they lost to Texas:

Another fan criticized Michigan's defense for being unprepared against Texas' attack:

Former Ohio State star and New York Jets receiver Garett Wilson also chimed in the roast:

“Michigan a**,” Wilson wrote on X alongside four laughing emojis.

Similarly, Atlanta Falcons running back and ex-Texas football standout Bijan Robinson gave his take:

“We're witnessing a team that is the future of college football and them [Michigan] boys done ran outta gas before it started,” Robinson commented alongside laughing and shrug emojis.

Others were quick to jump to Michigan's defense, explaining how losing most of their primary contributors has made it challenging for them to dominate as they did in 2023:

“Ok, but they also lost 5 top-of-the-food-chain coaches, a top-10 draft QB. 16 starters, and the best defense in the nation. But ok let's call it because of the signs,” one fan commented.

Michigan had a tough day but there is time to bounce back.

Davis Warren threw for 166 yards and two inceptions, while Donovan Edwards rushed for 41 yards and eight carries. Quinn Ewers led Texas with 246 yards and three touchdowns.

The Wolverines will regroup ahead of their next matchup AR State on Sep. 14.