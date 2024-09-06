The Michigan football team has one of its biggest games of the season this weekend as they will be hosting Texas. This is a massive game for a lot of different reasons, and all eyes of the college football world will be on Ann Arbor this weekend. The Wolverines and Longhorns are two of the most storied programs in the sport, and this is their first ever regular season matchup.

You’re not going to want to miss this game this weekend. Two of the biggest brands in college football. SEC (not sure when it won’t feel weird to say Texas is in the SEC) vs. Big Ten. A top-10 matchup. It really doesn’t get much better than this. It’s only week two, but this game is going to have a postseason feel to it.

A lot of people are doubting the Michigan football team after their ugly win against Fresno State last weekend. The defense played well, but the offense has to figure out just about everything if they want to beat Texas. The defense can only do so much.

Texas looked great in their week one win over Colorado State, and most people are expecting them to go into Ann Arbor and get a win. It should be a good game, and here are three predictions for it:

The Michigan football offense will score less than 15 points

Last week against Fresno State, the Michigan offense was uninspiring. They put up 23 points (the Wolverines scored on a pick-six) and one of the touchdowns scored was off of an interception with great field position. Michigan really only had one impressive drive on offense.

The good news is that the best drive the Wolverines had was on their last drive of the game. That could give them some momentum going into this week, but based on what we saw in week one, don’t expect Michigan to score a lot against the Texas football defense.

Michigan will give up 300+ passing yards

The Michigan defense is definitely the strength of this team, but there were some concerning moments in the passing game last weekend. Will Johnson is one of the best players in all of college football, and he got beat more times than you would expect against a team like Fresno State.

It’s going to be easier for Texas to make plays through the air than it will be for them to make plays on the ground. To get more specific, the defensive line is the strength of this Michigan football team. The Longhorns have some elite weapons on the outside, and they will cash in on some big plays.

Texas will win 30-13

We’re getting specific here with an exact score prediction, and it will be Texas coming into Ann Arbor and handily beating Michigan 30-13. At the end of the day, the Wolverines just didn’t look like a team that will hang Texas last week against Fresno State. It was only one game, so that could very well be wrong, but it wasn’t their best performance, and they looked a lot different than they did last season. It would be very surprising if Michigan wins this one.

The Wolverines and Longhorns will kick off from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor at noon ET on Saturday. The game will be airing on Fox, and Texas is currently favored by 7.5 points. ESPN’s College GameDay and Fox Big Noon Kickoff will be there for the huge matchup.