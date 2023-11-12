The Michigan football team showed up at the Michigan hockey game after returning from their Penn State win.

The Michigan football team improved to 10-0 on Saturday with a huge win on the road against Penn State football. The Wolverines are in the middle of an NCAA investigation because of alleged illegal sign-stealing, and it resulted in head coach Jim Harbaugh receiving a suspension for the remainder of the season. The suspension came from the Big Ten as the NCAA investigation will take a long time to play out, and many coaches and athletic directors put pressure on the conference to punish the Wolverines. Because of the suspension, Michigan went into their game against the Nittany Lions without their head coach.

No head coach, no problem for Michigan football. The Wolverines would've heard a lot of noise if they had lost this game, but they took care of business to improve to 10-0, and they earned a big resume boost with the top-10 road win. When Michigan returned to Ann Arbor, they made an appearance at the Wolverines hockey game, and the crowd was excited to see them.

Last season, Michigan defeated Ohio State on the road on the same day as a Michigan hockey home game, and they made an appearance at Yost when they returned to Ann Arbor. That seems like a tradition now as the Wolverines did it on Saturday, and the crowd greeted the team with a ‘free Jim Harbaugh chant', according to an article from Maize n Brew.

The Michigan football community is not happy with the Big Ten after the suspension of Harbaugh. The conference stated that they had no evidence of Harbaugh having any knowledge of the sign-stealing scheme when they suspended him, and that is why the Wolverines are so upset. Michigan is attempting to get a temporary restraining order that would allow Harbaugh to coach, and there will be a hearing for that on Friday.

Michigan takes on Maryland next weekend, and Ohio State the following weekend. It's going to be an exciting finish to the year for the Wolverines.