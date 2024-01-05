Michigan football has an X-factor in its matchup with the Huskies on Monday night.

Michigan football is back in its first national championship game scenario since 1997, when the Wolverines took down Ryan Leaf and Washington State for all the marbles. On Monday, January 8, Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines will take on arguably the best passing attack in college football, led by Michael Penix Jr. and Rome Odunze among others.

Heading into the big game, Michigan's biggest X-factor is mostly being overlooked. It is a big part of the reason they were able to hold Alabama football to just 116 yards passing, and a big part of the reason why Wolverines fans feel so confident.

Michigan Football X-Factor: Its Secondary

Michigan football is known as a haven for top defensive backs. What most fans don't realize is the frustration Wolverines fans have felt over the years watching the team's secondary.

Players not looking back for the football in mid-air, untimely penalties, injuries including one to Jabrill Peppers vs. Florida State in 2016.

In his time at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh has revamped the secondary's approach, recruiting faster and more versatile players with better ball skills.

Now, the Michigan football secondary is healthy and playing its best football heading into its showdown with the Huskies.

Nickelback Mike Sainristil is a team captain and a legendary playmaker. A converted wide receiver, Harbaugh considers Sainristil to be ‘like a son' to him because of how close they are in their detail-oriented and competitive approach to football.

Sainristil has a knack for interceptions and other big plays in clutch moments. He is also dynamic and effective on the blitz.

The Haiti-born, Massachusetts-raised Sainristil is the leader of a secondary that goes five or six deep with playmakers.

Will Johnson: Michigan's Lockdown Corner

Michigan's Will Johnson is a lockdown cover corner in the Michigan tradition of Charles Woodson, Ty Law, and Marlin Jackson.

At 6-foot-2 and over 200 pounds, the Detroit native has the size, speed, and calm demeanor necessary to run stride-for-stride with the nation's top receivers.

Johnson will likely matchup with Odunze, the 6-foot-3 Huskies superstar who put up over 1,500 yards this season.

The former five-star recruit and sophomore's early game interception vs. Ohio State football set the tone for ‘The Game.' If he can take Washington's top receiver out of the game early, Michigan football could jump out to an early lead.

It won't be easy against the Heisman finalist Penix Jr. but if anyone is up to the task it's Johnson.

Michigan's Depth vs. Penix Jr. and the Huskies

Michigan football is one of the top defensive teams in the country, giving up the second-least passing yards in the nation behind rival Ohio State.

The Wolverines are also one of the top teams in the country at forcing turnovers.

Their secondary is full of long, versatile, fast players who are virtually interchangeable in the defensive backfield.

Safeties Rod Moore and Makari Paige roam the center of the field, scanning for turnover opportunities like Moore's last second, game-sealing pick vs. Kyle McCord and the Buckeyes.

“MCCORD… LOOKS… FIRES… INTERCEPTED! ROD MOORE! AND MICHIGAN, WILL WIN THE GAME! AND HEAD TO THE BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP!!”pic.twitter.com/S1S801YcCI — UofmUpdates247 (@UofmUpdates247) November 26, 2023

For Michigan to win this game, UMass transfer Josh Wallace could be the key. Wallace had a rocky start to the season adjusting to the Michigan defensive system. Since then, he has gone on to become a solid cover corner and Johnny-on-the-Spot in regards to making plays like his fumble recovery against Jalen Milroe and Alabama.

Michigan's depth in the secondary is unrivaled, nationwide. It might not be enough to fully shut down Penix Jr. and the Washington passing attack, but it gives Michigan football as good a chance as any team to slow it down and win the game.