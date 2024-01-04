The Michigan football team still has doubters despite Rose Bowl win over Alabama.

The Michigan football team took down Alabama football in the Rose Bowl on Monday to advance their first ever College Football Playoff National Championship. The Wolverines will take on Washington football for all the marbles in just a few days. Before Michigan played Alabama, The Athletic released comments from numerous anonymous coaches predicting a victory for the Crimson Tide. The Wolverines were ranked #1 and favored in the game, but most people were doubting them.

Now, Michigan football has proved those doubters wrong as they beat Alabama 27-20, and they are on to the national title game to take on Washington. The Athletic released the anonymous coaches article for this game, and even after the Wolverines win in the Rose Bowl, there are still people that are doubting them.

“It’s hard to go against Michigan, but I just think Washington is more battle-tested, and they find a way to do it one more time,” One head coach said.

Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy had a great game in the Rose Bowl and he showed off his athleticism with some elite throws, didn't turn the ball over, threw three touchdown passes and led the Wolverines down the field to tie the game in the late stages of the fourth quarter. He played well, but one coach still isn't so sure about QB1 for Michigan.

“They have explosive playmakers, but chunk plays? J.J. McCarthy ain’t that guy,” The coach said. “I don’t know what Harbaugh is talking about. He’s out of his mind. If you’re freakin’ Kyle Shanahan you might like him, but in college football, I don’t know if he’s gonna get the job done.”

JJ McCarthy is 26-1 as a starting QB in college. He has gotten the job done 96% of the time.

Coaches had a tough time picking a winner, according to the article, but more people leaned toward Washington than Michigan.

“Overall, coaches weren’t certain how the game would play out, though more leaned toward Washington than Michigan,” The article wrote. “It’s a product, they said, of the contrasting styles the two teams play.”

At the end of the day, it should be a terrific matchup, and you aren't going to want to miss it.

“It’s one people are going to want to watch,” One assistant coach said. “There’s a lot of variables.”

Michigan and Washington will kick off the national title at 7:30 ET on Monday night from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The game will be airing on ESPN, and the Wolverines are favored by 4.5 points.